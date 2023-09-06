Illawarra Mercury
'We've been left behind': Illawarra League clubs issue ultimatum over competition structure

Mitch Jennings
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 11:08am
The Illawarra first grade competition will be withdrawn from the NSWRL's major competitions next season. Picture by Adam McLean
The Illawarra Rugby League will shift to a newly created division next season after several clubs threatened to withdraw from the first grade competition altogether over the exorbitant costs and administration demands required to meet the NSW Rugby League's 'Major Competitions' status.

