Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The in-demand pantry that's proving a saviour for cash-strapped UOW students

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 21 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Head of student engagement and marketing at UOW Pulse, April Alexander holding some of the Pulse Pantry products. Picture by Anna Warr
Head of student engagement and marketing at UOW Pulse, April Alexander holding some of the Pulse Pantry products. Picture by Anna Warr

There may be no greater a reality check than grocery shopping for first-year uni students living away from home for the first time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.