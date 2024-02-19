Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

What you need to know about O-Week 2024 at the University of Wollongong

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 20 2024 - 12:36am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erica Abrahams from the UOW Cheer and Dance Squad spreads the word on the first day of O-Week on Monday. Picture by Anna Warr
Erica Abrahams from the UOW Cheer and Dance Squad spreads the word on the first day of O-Week on Monday. Picture by Anna Warr

The University of Wollongong campus was abuzz with activity and excitement as newly enrolled students began flooding in for the first day of the week-long orientation celebrations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.