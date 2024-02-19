What you need to know about O-Week 2024 at the University of Wollongong

The University of Wollongong campus was abuzz with activity and excitement as newly enrolled students began flooding in for the first day of the week-long orientation celebrations.
UOW's annual on-campus festival O-Week, will feature a range of cool freebies - entertainment, free food, games, and the opportunity to suss out the different clubs, societies and on-campus service providers.
Continuing until Friday, February 23, activities and stall holders will be active from noon at the Duck Pond and Jugglers Lawn, near the university's library.
And it's not just dalight hours as festivities will carry on into the afternoon and evenings.
UOW Interim Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Eileen McLaughlin said the week was an important part of uni life.
"The transition to university can be daunting, which is why we've put extra emphasis on providing the right support services and initiatives to help students navigate through their academic journey successfully," she said.
Tuesday, the second night of O-Week features Open Mic Night at UniBar from 5pm to 10.30pm.
The O-Trivia night is on Wednesday, February 21, at the UniBar with $300 in prizes up for grabs. It starts at 5.30pm and finishes at 7.30pm. Students are encouraged to bring their own pen and arrive early to secure their seats.
Uni Night, also hosted at the UniBar, on Thursday starts at 4pm and finishes at 8pm. There's everything from arcade games, to neon mini golf, tabletop games, nachos and a DJ performance.
O-Week will come to a close, with its popular grand finale - O-Party. Hosted at UniBar on Friday, February 23 from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Expect live bands, DJs, free glitter tattoos, airbrush tattoos, and free party buses travelling into Wollongong CBD.
Other things to keep an eye open for during O-Week is the students hub. Located within the library, the hub is staffed with student ambassadors, who can share their experiences and help students find opportunities, services and support.
Students can also make the most of the Green Connect Op Shop and Pulse Pantry located within Building 11, opposite the Duck Pond and near the UOW Library.
UOW Pulse starts its weekly Wellness Wednesday activities including the Breaky Bar, offering free breakfasts to students at the Duck Pond Lawn from 8am to 10am, before art sessions from noon.
UOW Pulse head of student engagement and marketing April Alexander said O-Week was a great way for the various university groups and services to connect with students in an engaging way.
"UOW Pulse at its core is about delivering a positive student experience and events like these are an opportunity for all of the support services to share what they're doing and the free food and activities is obviously a big draw card," she said.
"It's also helping them save on food and with our events on at night, they'll be able to benefit from having other food options that not only help them financially but draw them together to create connections."
