Students from overseas studying in Wollongong are finding themselves struggling to make ends meet, as rising costs of living coincide with a restriction on work hours.
The federal government reintroduced a work limit of 48 hours a fortnight for student visa holders while studying from July 1, following the relaxation and eventual removal of restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic to address workforce shortages.
Hardik Jindal, president of the Indian Students Association at the University of Wollongong, said he had heard from many students that they were finding the situation difficult.
Rents have gone up - in some suburbs by more than 8 per cent in a year - as have energy costs and other general living expenses: a recent Mercury analysis found a the cost of a basket of groceries containing staples and fresh fruit and vegetables had grown between 24 and 38 per cent between March 2022 and July 2023.
"Students start looking for illegal things like cash-in-hand [jobs]... But they don't have any other option," Mr Jindal said.
He and Navneet Mittal, vice-president of Asian International Students of Australia, said this left them vulnerable to exploitation by employers.
Mr Mittal said students with cash-in-hand jobs risked not getting paid the minimum wage.
Another ISA member, UOW student Abel Simon, said students were not only facing increasing living expenses, but also had to cover their education costs, with many taking out loans back home that they had to repay.
Students would previously supplement work shifts with Uber or other jobs when their work rights were unlimited, he said, but could no longer do that.
Mr Simon - who also ran a YouTube channel on student issues - said he often got messages asking about the cost of rent in Australia, and responses when he told them lamenting how expensive it was.
Mr Jindal said students working 24 hours a week were "just making enough money to survive in Australia".
But he urged students not to turn to illegal means and risk their visas.
Instead, Mr Jindal said, the ISA offered support in helping students find jobs and free food events.
Mr Simon said events like an upcoming night for new students also gave them the opportunity to network.
Mr Mittal suggested an increase in the work hours allowed for student visa holders, until inflation came down, would help.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
