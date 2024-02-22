Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Suspended if friends vaping: Wollongong school backs down on tough new rule

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated February 22 2024 - 5:54pm, first published 5:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vaping among young people is causing increasing concern. Inset: Bulli High School.
Vaping among young people is causing increasing concern. Inset: Bulli High School.

A Wollongong high school will have to back down on a new vaping policy that threatened any students found "in the presence" of others vaping would be suspended.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.