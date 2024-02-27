Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Make sure ratepayers want bigger aircraft at Shellharbour Airport

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
February 27 2024 - 8:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aircraft the size of a 747 are probably too big to service the passenger market at Shellharbour Airport, but bigger planes than the 34-seaters now taking off and landing could be on the cards. Picture by Robert Peet
Aircraft the size of a 747 are probably too big to service the passenger market at Shellharbour Airport, but bigger planes than the 34-seaters now taking off and landing could be on the cards. Picture by Robert Peet

Before allowing larger planes to land at Shellharbour Airport, the demand needs to be there, Shellharbour City Council heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.