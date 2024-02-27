Make sure ratepayers want bigger aircraft at Shellharbour Airport

Before allowing larger planes to land at Shellharbour Airport, the demand needs to be there, Shellharbour City Council heard.
At Tuesday night's meeting councillors were considering placing the draft Shellharbour Airport Master Plan on public exhibition.
The master plan stated that introducing aircraft like the Boeing 717 or Fokker F100, that can carry up to 135 passengers, was a possibility for the airport.
The main runway at the airport is 30 metres wide and 1819 metres long, which is suitable for most of the aircraft in this category.
The only major change would be the provision of airport security in the terminal; during the recent upgrade space was allowed for any later installation of passenger and baggage screening facilities.
Cr Maree Duffy-Moon said the council could carry out the upgrades to allow larger planes but she felt it was important to ensure that people used the new services.
"That should be done in line with demand," Cr Duffy-Moon said.
"We should ensure there is going to be increased demand for more passengers, more planes and bigger planes. Many of our northern neighbours might choose to go to Badgery's Creek airport rather than negotiate the roads to come here."
Fellow Labor councillor Rob Petreski felt it was important to talk to potential users of an upgraded airport.
"Some people say 'build it and they will come' but we need to make sure we would do that in a responsible way," Cr Petreski said.
"We need to make sure there is significant commercial interest in that if we do build it, it will be utilised and we can fulfil its potential.
"I agree that that [the airport] has tremendous potential but we have to manage that with the risks associated with expansion."
On the other side of the coin, Cr Kellie Marsh felt a new improved airport would be welcomed.
"Our community is crying out for more regular passenger transport options," Cr Marsh said.
"They want new destinations, they want cheaper airfares. Our community is also crying out for more jobs and stable employment.
"In endorsing this master plan to go on public exhibition we will be showing out community that we want to listen to them and act on their desires and their vision for our airport."
Councillors voted unanimously to put the Shellharbour Airport Master Plan out on public exhibition.
