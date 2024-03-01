Zach Churchill loving life at Illawarra cricket leaders Keira Lions

Six teams remain in the hunt to finish in the top four and secure a spot in the finals, heading into the penultimate round of the Cricket Illawarra one-day competition on Saturday.
Dapto and Corrimal though will have to beat Balgownie and Wollongong respectively to keep alive their slim chances of playing in the finals.
Though the pick of round 17 fixtures is without doubt the top-of-the-table showdown between leaders Keira Lions and University.
The Lions (89 points) hold a slender three-point lead over the Students heading into the Keira Village Park showdown..
In form Keira batsman Zach Churchill said the Lions were looking forward to testing themselves against the firing Students.
"We've turned a corner and are doing quite well now, it wasn't going too well at the start of the year," he said.
"But we are very happy with how things are going now and are looking forward to some tough challenges coming our way, starting with a tough one against University on Saturday.
"Uni are a really good team. They've got some really dangerous players so, it is going to be a tough game, it could go either way, hopefully it goes our way tomorrow."
Churchill, who joined the Lions at the start of this season from Wests Illawarra, has played an integral role in Keira's good run of form.
On February 11 the Keira No 3 hit an unbeaten century in the Lion's big win over Corrimal.
Churchill came to the crease with his side 1/38 and carried his bat with eight boundaries and four sixes in his quickfire knock of 131 runs.
"I'm happy with how I've been playing. As long as I'm doing my bit for the team then I'm happy. It's all about winning games for me. I always want to win," he said.
"I've enjoyed my time here immensely.
"It's been really easy to settle in, the club's made me feel very welcome and the boys are great.
"I love playing with these guys week in week out.
"It's been a real smooth transition. Hopefully we can continue winning games and do something special in the finals."
Meantime, last season's beaten grand finalists, the third-placed Wollongong will fancy their chances of beating Corrimal at Thomas Dalton park and consolidating their spot on the top four.
Similarly the defending champions Northern Districts are in a rich vein of form and should have little trouble accounting for Port Kembla at Hollymount Park.
An eighth win for the season will just about ensure that the Butchers finish no lower than fourth spot.
With just two regular season rounds remaining, time is running out for new club IPCC to secure their first one-day victory in first grade.
IPCC get a chance to breakthrough for their first win on Saturday when they host Wests Illawarra at Rex Jackson Park.
