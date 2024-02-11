Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Unbeaten Churchill century pushes Keira to top of Illawarra Cricket ladder

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 11 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:34pm
Blake Cattle took 4/34 in Keira's 201-run win over Corrimal. Picture by Robert Peet
Blake Cattle took 4/34 in Keira's 201-run win over Corrimal. Picture by Robert Peet

Keira No. 3 Zach Churchill felt he'd been nudging a big score for most of the season before breaking through for a stunning 131 to spearhead his side's push back to the top of the Illawarra Cricket ladder on Saturday.

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

