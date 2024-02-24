Cricket Illawarra title race is anyone's guess after drama-filled round 16

Keira, Wollongong and Wests Illawarra. Who is your pick for the Cricket Illawarra crown?
In reality any three of them can finish first past the post with two more rounds remaining in the competition before the finals series.
To add to the drama the match of the round between the in-form University and the defending champions Northern Districts was washed out, meaning Wollongong and Keira were able to take advantage.
It went down to the wire at Figtree Park with Keira getting home against Wests with just three wickets to spare in a low scoring game.
Given 122 to chase, Keira made hard work of it but got home in the end thanks to an unbeaten 53 from Zach Churchill.
Wollongong were able to pull themselves closer to the top two sides with their win against Port Kembla. Wollongong were given 154 to chase and reached that total in the 25th over with seven wickets to spare.
It was a sensational showing from opener Ethan Debono, who scored 77 not out whilst others such as captain Toby Dodds (23), Jayden Zahra-Smith (25) and Cooper Maddinson (23) all contributed around him.
So who is going to come out on top after round 18 on Saturday, March 9? That's anyone's guess.
Wollongong captain Toby Dodds said after a few lean weeks, his side were confident of sneaking past teams both on the ladder but also come finals time.
Dodds was proud of his unbeaten opener Debono.
"I'm always proud of my players, especially with a win like that," he said.
"I think he got dropped twice before he got to four. So as soon as I saw those two go down, I knew it was going to be a pretty long day for them.
"When he hits the ball, I don't think I've seen a bloke hit a ball cleaner. It's unbelievable to watch."
The Wollongong skipper added that he felt his team were over their earlier form slump and finding form at the right time of the campaign.
"We probably had a few losses over the last few weeks that we felt like we should have won," Dodds said.
"But getting a good win with a bit of rain around was great. I know a few of the other games didn't get on, which would have helped us out as well.
"It certainly played in our favour. Hopefully now we try and push for that first or second spot. But if not, we're happy to sneak into the finals and as long as we're playing finals, I think we'll back ourselves from there."
In the only other match played on Saturday, February 24, Corrimal defeated Dapto by 45 runs at Reed Park.
Meanwhile there were only two games played in the South Coast competition due to the rain.
Similar to the Illawarra comp, there are a number of teams who could come away with the premiership. Lake Illawarra, The Rail, Ex Servos and Berry-Shoalhaven Heads are all in the mix.
It is a familiar sight for all local cricket fans to see Lake Illawarra leading the comp, but they won't be resting on their laurels with The Rail just four points behind them and Ex Servos just five points behind.
It was a crucial clash at Berry Sports Complex between the Magpies and Ex Servos, with the latter getting the better of their local rivals by seven wickets.
In the other clash, Bay and Basin beat Kookas by 73 runs.
