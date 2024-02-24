Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Cricket Illawarra title race is anyone's guess after drama-filled round 16

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 25 2024 - 9:27am, first published 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong's Ethan Debono scored 77 not out in their win against Port Kembla. Picture by Robert Peet
Wollongong's Ethan Debono scored 77 not out in their win against Port Kembla. Picture by Robert Peet

Keira, Wollongong and Wests Illawarra. Who is your pick for the Cricket Illawarra crown?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.