Twiggy's Squadron hit with $15,000 penalty for Port Kembla harbour spill

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
March 7 2024 - 12:56pm
Dredging work for the Port Kembla Gas Terminal (main picture, Robert Peet) with aerial view (inset) of the plume (supplied, EPA).
Andrew Forrest's Squadron Energy has been fined $15,000 for allowing a plume of turbid water the size of a football field to spread from its gas terminal dredging work Port Kembla harbour.

Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

