Thursday, 23 November 2023
Feds blew $25m on Twiggy's great green idea for Port Kembla

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:05pm
The shelved power plant would have been built near the current coal terminal in Port Kembla. Picture by Anna Warr
The shelved power plant would have been built near the current coal terminal in Port Kembla. Picture by Anna Warr

Just over $25 million was paid to Australian Industrial Energy - now Squadron Energy - for a power plant project that had industry insiders scratching their heads at the time it was proposed.

