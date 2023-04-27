Illawarra Mercury
Tallawarra B should run on local hydrogen: EnergyAustralia MD

Updated April 27 2023 - 10:48pm, first published 6:00pm
Mark Collette, managing director of Energy Australia, says he would like to see the Tallawarra power station run on locally produced hydrogen by 2025. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The first hydrogen to power the Tallawarra B turbine should be made in the Illawarra, EnergyAustralia MD Mark Collette has said.

