Webuild acquires Clough, Tallawarra B project

By Connor Pearce
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 11:49am
Construction can continue on Tallawarra power station after Italian firm Webuild agreed to purchase contractor Clough. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Two months after Western Australian contractor Clough went into administration, Italian infrastructure firm Webuild has acquired the stricken company, and will take over its projects, including the construction of the Tallawarra B power station.

