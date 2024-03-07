Yianni Perkatis excited to spark South Coast Flame's 2024 title charge

It's still early days, but the South Coast Flame have already shown that they mean business in 2024 as they look to secure that elusive championship victory.
Under new head coach Andy Paine, and with a crop of exciting recruits steering the ship, the Flame have started this year's Football NSW League Two Men's competition in hot form, winning their opening four games on the trot.
Among those new faces who have made an early impression is Yianni Perkatis.
The defensive midfielder, who turns 30 on Friday, arrived at the Flame in pre-season boasting an impressive resume.
Perkatis has spent time in two A-League Men's systems - the Wanderers and Glory - which included making his league debut for Western Sydney in 2013.
He is also an experienced NPL NSW talent, most recently playing for Sydney United. Highlights during that period included making the 2022 Australia Cup final, where they fell 2-0 to A-Leagues outfit Macarthur.
His current Flame teammate Yianni Fragogiannis also played for United in that match.
Now, Perkatis is embracing the next chapter of his career, as he steps into a different competition with his new club.
"It's been a great start, we've been fortunate to get four wins from four games," Perkatis told the Mercury.
"Coming from NPL1 and dropping down to NPL3, it's been a culture shift. But I'm enjoying every minute of it. We're definitely trying to play an attractive game of football whilst still getting results.
"It's been good that we've been able to work and gel as a team together quite quickly."
Perkatis has been one of several key recruits for the Flame in 2024.
Other important new faces included former Premier League pair Jason Pappas (Wollongong Olympic) and Genki Iwata (Helensburgh), as well as ex-Fernhill player Mitch Turner, who won last year's District League grand final.
But, with his vast NPL NSW experience, Perkatis has quickly become a crucial player for Paine - and his younger teammates.
"I was at a different stage of my life and I thought it might be the time to shift my focus to life after football. I was fortunate enough to join a team with a couple of boys that I knew, which made the decision a lot easier," he said.
"He (Paine) wanted me to bring the experience that I had from playing at a different level of football, and bring in an element of knowledge and expertise from the leagues above. He wanted to get the team working together.
"A lot of the experience and knowledge that we're able to pass on to the younger boys in the team is helpful because everyone's attitude in that squad is great.
"Everyone is willing to learn and absorb that experience."
Perkatis has also been able to form a strong bond with Paine, who brings a wealth of experience to the Flame after being head coach at Bellambi and Helensburgh.
"He definitely has his own experience in the IPL and through his own playing career," he said.
"We had kind of gone through the same coaches with United over the last couple of years, so it's good to see a different culture and mindset.
"I think he's a really great guy and he works well with the team. He's very understanding, so I'm quite happy working with him."
The Flame will look to keep their hold on top spot on the table when they host Newcastle Jets at Ian McLennan Park this Saturday.
Longer term, the South Coast outfit has plans to push towards winning a championship.
"We'd love to be successful as a team, and I'd love to be successful as an individual," Perkatis.
"I'd be lying if we didn't want to finish in the top three and work towards promotion for the club. I think that's quite a strong goal for myself and the team together.
"With the way we're going, it's been a very enjoyable start, and I couldn't ask for better teammates. It's going to be a really exciting year."
