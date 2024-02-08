Horsley talent takes the fast lane to becoming a South Coast Flame leader

She's only been at the South Coast Flame for six or so months, but Abi Jordan has already made a big impression after being unveiled as one of the club's 2024 senior team captains.
Jordan arrived at the Flame midway through last season from NPL NSW outfit Illawarra Stingrays, seeking a new opportunity in the round-ball game.
She wasted no time settling into the FNSW League One Women's team's number six position, helping to propel the side to a fifth place finish.
Now, Jordan is ready for her next challenge: captaining the Flame.
The Horsley talent was one of five senior skippers unveiled by the club on Wednesday, alongside James Baldacchino (Senior men), Ella Churchill (U20s women), Zac Borg (U/20s men) and Willem Robbard (18s boys).
"It's definitely an honour. I haven't been at the club for very long, but I feel like I've been able to build relationships with the girls. And it's a great bunch of girls," Jordan said.
"I moved here during the mid-season transfer window last year. It's been a really positive change, I think the club culture is really good and it has a family feeling to it. They've taken really good care of me and sparked a bit of joy for me in playing soccer again, which has been really nice.
"I was coming back from a long-term injury, I had four-and-a-half years off with three knee surgeries. I came back and I'd lost a lot of confidence. But coming through, and transferring to Flame, the coaches have helped me build that confidence back up and they had faith in me.
"I had an ACL and a meniscus (issue), and then I had a second surgery after a bone infection. I then ended up having to have a bone graft for a third surgery.
"It was a bit of a rough run."
However, Jordan did the hard yards off the field and remained patient.
"I love the game, so that part came easy, but rehab is never an easy process," she said.
"But I always knew that I wanted to play again."
Jordan's leadership is set to be crucial as the Flame look to put themselves in contention for winning the championship.
The 25-year-old said that her teammates had worked hard during pre-season and she was "pretty confident that we'll have a successful year".
"We've got a good mix of young, fresh players, but also girls that have been at the club for a long time. We've got a bit of depth this year coming up from the 20s, so I'd love to say that we'll be looking at finals football this year," she said.
"Jarrah Fuz is a new player whose come in this season and she's looking pretty sharp in the midfield. Our goalkeeper Caitlin Russel has been at the club for a while and she's a super strong player, I think she will be a key for us this season. And we've got Kellie McIntyre who will be pretty good for us, as will 'Lexie' (Alexis Malizis) in the back-line.
"I think we've got a good set of players to work with."
The Flame also unveiled their youth team captains for 2024 on Wednesday night.
These skippers for 2024 are Hayley Frendo (14s girls), Maiya Lovell (15s girls), Mia Stapley (16s girls), Dylan Vlaski (15s boys), Oscar Loveday (16 boys), Lewis Tomlinson (14 boys), and Jake Archer (13 boys).
