Albion Park's Jessica Hull confirmed to compete at Sydney Track Classic

Jessica Hull will aim to continue her red-hot form when she competes the 2024 Sydney Track Classic later this month.
Following a superb fourth-place finish and creating an Australian record at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, the Albion Park talent has now been confirmed to compete at the prestigious NSW meeting on Saturday, March 23.
The event offers Hull a chance to defend her national 3000m title at the Classic.
Hull was superb at last year's event. After receiving pacing help to 1000m, she ran solo to claim the win by 20 seconds in 8:36.03. It was a national record at the time, and the fastest time in Australia in 33 years.
The 27-year-old hasn't slowed down at all in 2024.
She already has three Australian records to her name, including the indoor mile and two straight 3000m races on a short track in the US and Europe.
The Sydney Track Classic will be another key stepping stone in Hull's preparation for the Paris Olympic Games.
"I'm so excited to race in Sydney. It's the only chance I'll get to run a 3000m at home and one of the only times I'll race in Sydney before Paris," she said.
"Last year, racing the 3000m at home made such a big difference to my campaign. I had my family out there making the trip up to Sydney to watch me and that just spurred me on the whole time.
"It was a highlight of my season for sure."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.