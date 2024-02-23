Jessica Hull to represent Australia at World Athletics Indoor Championships

Jessica Hull will take another crucial stepping stone in her preparation for the Paris Olympics when she competes at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.
Athletics Australia on Friday confirmed that the Albion Park speedster would be among seven Aussies to compete at the prestigious competition in Glasgow from March 1-3.
Hull - who is the Australian short track record holder - will be joined by Eleanor Patterson, Nicola Olyslagers, Kurtis Marschall, Catriona Bisset, Linden Hall and Michelle Jenneke in donning the green and gold at the championships.
The selection continues a superb February for Hull, with the 27-year-old recording the sixth fastest time in history in the 3000m short track event (8:24.93) at the World Athletics Indoor Tour in Boston. She blitzed the Australian and Oceania record in the process.
The World Athletics Indoor Championship is Hull's next major competition in preparation for July's Olympic Games in Paris.
"This team is one of the strongest teams we have ever sent to a World Athletics Indoor Championships and I have every reason to believe that this cohort of athletes can add to Australia's rich history of success at these championships," Athletics Australia general manager, high performance Andrew Faichney said.
"Four global medallists in the mix as well as our fastest athletes over a number of distances is a statement of intent, and with preparation for the Olympic Games only intensifying,
"I'm looking forward to seeing our athletes lay down their work at the first major championships of the year."
