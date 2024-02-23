Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Jessica Hull to represent Australia at World Athletics Indoor Championships

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 23 2024 - 2:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra athletics star Jessica Hull (right) and Linden Hall will represent Australia at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Picture by Katri Strooband
Illawarra athletics star Jessica Hull (right) and Linden Hall will represent Australia at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. Picture by Katri Strooband

Jessica Hull will take another crucial stepping stone in her preparation for the Paris Olympics when she competes at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.