Jessica Hull continues to take the athletics world by storm, shattering the Australian women's 1500m record at the Doha Diamond League early Saturday morning (AEDT).
In a 1500m race that won't be forgotten any time soon, Kenya's Kaith Kipyegon became the first woman to smash the 3:50 barrier with a time of 3:49:11, while Albion Park's Hull finished third in a new Australian and Oceania record of 3:57:29.
Hull shaved more than 1.5 seconds off her own previous record set at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The 26-year-old was one of only two athletes to challenge Kipyegon during the race, alongside Great Britain talent Laura Muir.
"That race has been in my legs for a few years now and it was a matter of maturing as an athlete, probably from the mental side of things," Hull said afterwards.
"Committing to a race that was going to go that quick shows some maturity and some big steps forward and I think we can go a little bit quicker because I was in no-mans land for a lot of it and I know that if I could stay connected, then maybe we could go a bit quicker.
"It was pretty crazy to be part of a world record race and I didn't realise what had happened because I was wrecked when I was finished, but I was so excited when I realised.
"We all respect Faith so much and it seems right that she has the world record now because she truly is the greatest and it's really exciting to be part of it."
Hull arrived at the Doha Diamond League full of confidence following an incredible Australian domestic season.
Highlights included the middle/long distance runner claimed silver in the 1000m women's invitational handicap final at the prestigious Stawell Gift, while she also booked her ticket to the 2023 World Athletics Championships after clocking an impressive 15:05:87 in the women's 5000m at the Australian Track and Field Championships.
The Doha league is seen as an important stepping stone in Hull's journey to the world championships, which will be held in Budpest this August.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
