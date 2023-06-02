Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's Jessica Hull smashes national women's 1500m record

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 3 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:10am
Albion Park's Jessica Hull (left) celebrates with winner Faith Kipyegon after an incredible women's 1500m race at the Doha Diamond League. Picture - Athletics Australia
Jessica Hull continues to take the athletics world by storm, shattering the Australian women's 1500m record at the Doha Diamond League early Saturday morning (AEDT).

