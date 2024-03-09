The new champs on the block Berry-Shoalhaven Heads topple Lake Illawarra

Berry-Shoalhaven Heads captain Daniel Troy readily admits his team are never rated as highly as they should be.
That's what makes their minor premiership win on the final day of the South Coast cricket season even more special.
A match-winning knock (125 not out) from Troy guided Berry-Shoalhaven Heads to a tight eight-run victory over perennial heavyweights Lake Illawarra at Howard Fowles Oval on Saturday, March 9.
The win secured first spot for the Magpies and also confirmed the semi-final fixtures for next week. The premiers will take on fourth-placed The Rail, whilst Lake Illawarra will take on Ex Servos, with the winners progressing to the grand final.
But the day belonged to Berry-Shoalhaven Heads.
"It's massive. They're a really good side so it's huge and we're very pleased," Troy said.
"We knew [before the game] how much it meant [finishing first]. Finishing fourth as it could have turned out is very different.
"I've always picked us being a top four team. But to be as successful as we have been, that's not something I quite imagined. It's amazing because we're not very highly rated as cricketers around the district. So it feels extra good."
Troy put in a captain's knock when his team needed it most against Lake Illawarra. Coming in at number five, he scored 125 off 93 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes.
"You never really know how it's going to turn out. You just go out there and do your best," Troy said.
"I was lucky enough that the ball found the middle of the bat and a few blokes battled around me nicely.
"They did a great job of chasing us down in the end."
Four teams will battle it out to become South Coast cricket champions.
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads, Lake Illawarra, Ex Servos and The Rail all have a genuine chance of lifting the trophy on the final day of the season.
Anything can happen on the day, and there are no second chances.
Semi-final fixtures (to be played Saturday, March 16)
