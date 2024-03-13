Illawarra girls firing at Inter-Association Cricket Championships

Illawarra are championship favourites heading into the last round game of Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone's under 15 Girl's Inter-Association Cricket Championships.
Their wins against South Coast and Highlands last Sunday at Ziems Park mean Illawarra have already qualified for the final to be played at Hollymount West this Sunday, March 17.
Before the final South Coast will play Highlands, with the winner to take on Illawarra in the decider.
The Illawarra girls were brilliant in both games they played on Sunday, March 10.
In their opening fixture against South Coast, Illawarra had little trouble passing the 1/87 South Coast posted batting first.
And they only needed 12 overs to respond with 0/89 thanks largely to captain Nicola Hudson (21 not out) and Amelia Valdez, who smashed 51 not out from just 38 balls.
In their second game Illawarra batted first against Highlands and made a very competitive 4/118 with Jasper Robinson (26 not out off 25 balls) and Reet Kumar (21) leading the way.
Isla Griffith (1/16) was the pick of the bowlers for the Highlands.
In reply the Highlands, captained by Matilda Holgate, scored 9/66 thanks largely to Eloise Deighton (14) and Isla Griffith (13).
Ella Cattley 4/5 and Reet Kumar 2/0 did most of the damage with the ball for Illawarra.
Meantime, games one and two of the Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone's Open Women's Inter-Association Cricket Championship will also be played at Hollymount Park on Sunday, March 17.
Cricket Illawarra will play South Coast first up before taking on Highlands,
Game three and the final will be played at Keith Grey Oval on March 24.
