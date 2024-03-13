Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Illawarra girls firing at Inter-Association Cricket Championships

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 13 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

Illawarra are championship favourites heading into the last round game of Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone's under 15 Girl's Inter-Association Cricket Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra girls firing at Inter-Association Cricket Championships
Illawarra girls firing at Inter-Association Cricket Championships
The championships wrap up at Hollymount West on Sunday
Agron Latifi
No comments
Basketball NSW shoots up big win for Shellharbour junior basketball players
Shellharbour City Basketball Club (Bulls) chairman Adam Woodward at Shellharbour City Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour now finally has its own basketball association
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Cricket

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.