AUKUS funding stoush 'no barrier' to Illawarra role in subs build, says minister

By Connor Pearce
Updated March 13 2024 - 7:25pm, first published 4:43pm
Industry Minister Ed Husic (centre) tours iAccelerate at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus with Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes. Picture by Robert Peet
Industry Minister Ed Husic (centre) tours iAccelerate at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus with Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes. Picture by Robert Peet

Plans for Illawarra steel in Australia's future submarines will not be imperilled by delays in the first nuclear submarines to be delivered to Australia, Industry Minister Ed Husic said in Wollongong today.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

