Shellharbour Junior FC awarded prestigious honour by Football Australia

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 15 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 11:41am
Shellharbour Junior Football Club has been awarded Club Changer of the Year by Football Australia. Picture supplied
The tireless work of those at Shellharbour Junior Football Club has been noted, with the club being awarded Club Changer of the Year by the national governing body, Football Australia.

