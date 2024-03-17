Balgownie back in form after impressive District League win against Gerringong

Balgownie coach Luke Buckley knew his side needed to bounce back quickly from their shock loss to Shoalhaven last week in the District League.
In the end, the Rangers did just that with a 2-0 win against Gerringong in round three of the competition.
Max Allan put the home side ahead in the second half at Judy Masters Oval on Saturday, March 16 with a rebound from his initially saved penalty, before Ethan Hawken put the game to bed with a header in the 80th minute of the contest.
It's crazy how quickly things can turn in a week of football.
Balgownie coach Buckley said his team weren't clinical enough in front of goal in their 2-0 loss in round two against Shoalhaven.
In their 2-0 win against Gerringong, he said his team had turned that around.
"We felt pretty upset with our performance last week so we needed a response from the lads," Buckley said.
"Gerringong are a top team so we knew it was going to be a bit of a fight, but we managed to get there. But I'm sure they will be up there this year.
"Honestly I felt like we were the better team against Shoalhaven, but we just didn't convert out chances. We created so many chances. So we needed a response [against Gerringong] and the boys delivered. So I'm very happy about that."
The Rangers are looking to not only make the top five in the first grade competition in 2024, but also improve the club as a whole which will see them reach their final goal of promotion to the Illawarra Premier League.
Buckley - who has strong historical family ties with the club - said it was the perfect time to be part of Balgownie.
"We're moving forward on and off the field," he said.
"I think results will start to flow. For me, it's a big sense of pride to be the head coach of this club. I've got strong family ties, but not only that, I've played with a lot of the boys that are still playing at our club, or I've coached them in youth grade level. Players brought in this year had parents that played for the club 20 ti 30 years ago.
"It's just a matter of really digging deep. The club's got a lot of history. We're just one small chapter of that and that's what I'm telling the boys. It's their turn to write the next chapter and to create their own legacy. "
The shock result of the round was at Thomas Gibson Park, where Thirroul defeated the defending grand final champions Fernhill 2-1.
Elsewhere, Unanderra were emphatic against University, winning 4-0. Warilla and Picton had a 2-2 draw.
Bellambi and Oak Flats has been postponed due to wet weather. Berkeley versus Shoalhaven is at 3pm Sunday, March 17.
