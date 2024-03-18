Port Panthers prevail to win third straight women's cricket title

Port Kembla Panthers and their inspirational captain Kobi-Lynch-Munro continue to defy the odds and break records in the process.
On Friday night Lynch-Munro celebrated winning her seventh straight grand final and third leading the Port Panthers after an impressive 67-run win over the Balgownie Magpies in the Fraternity T20 Women's League decider at Wisemans Park.
Lynch-Munro played an integral part in the Panthers latest triumph, chipping in with 12 handy runs as Port posted 6/100 batting first before snaring 2/6 with the ball as Bally were dismissed for just 33 in reply.
But it was fellow Port player Anthea Godwin who took home player-of-the-match honours after starring with bat and ball.
Godwin hammered 49 off just 48 balls and took one wicket .
She was well supported by Nicola Hudson, who scored a well-made 18 and bagged one wicket but Port's best bowler on the night was without doubt Amelia Valdez, who finished with the impressive figures of 3/1 from four overs.
Diann Sharman was Bally's best on the night, taking 3/16 from her impressive spell.
The Magpies fell short on the night but can take comfort from the fact they have finished in the top two three years straight.
But Port's feat of winning three grand finals from as many attempts can't be underestimated.
Nor can the record-breaking success enjoyed by Panthers captain Lynch-Munro, who indicated after her latest grand final triumph, that she was keen to return next year and try and make it eight grand final wins on the trot.
