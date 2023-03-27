Anthea Godwin has enjoyed a terrific weekend of cricket.
First the impressive all-rounder played a dominant role in helping the Port Panthers win the sixth edition of the Cricket Illawarra Fraternity Women's T20 League Grand Final on Friday night.
Two days later on Sunday she was just as impressive for Illawarra, helping the representative side win the grand final of the Greater Illawarra Cricket Zones (GICZ) Senior Women's Inter-Association Championships.
On Friday at Hollymount Park Godwin snared 2/2 with the ball for the Panthers and then smashed an unbeaten 68 not out from just 58 balls to help Port record a comfortable 66-run win over grand final opponents the Corrimal Cougarettes.
Godwin was presented the player of the match award for her commanding performance.
Another fantastic milestone was set by the Port Kembla captain Kobi Lynch-Munro who won her sixth premiership medallion.
Lynch-Munro won her first four titles with the Wollongong Gems and now has two titles with the Port Panthers, giving her six wins from the six years of the competition.
Port made an impressive 2/110 after winning the toss and electing to bat first.
Apart from Godwin's magnificent knock, Ella Yates also chipped in with a handy 25 not out.
In reply Corrimal were bowled out for 44 in the 15th over. Sadly, no batter scored more than eight runs as a result of some very disciplined bowling, that was spearheaded by Godwin (2/2), Lynch-Munro and India Bellhouse who each snared 2/15.
Meantime, Godwin also produced the goods on Sunday at King George Oval, helping Illawarra down Highlands in the Greater Illawarra Cricket Zones (GICZ) Senior Women's Inter-Association Championships decider.
She snared 2/8 with the ball as Illawarra downed Highlands by five wickets.
Highlands entered the game as favourites after having won both of their preliminary games the Sunday before in Jamberoo.
Highlands won the toss and elected to bat but they could only muster 74 from their 20 overs.
Illawarra had little trouble in their run-chase, passing their total in the 19th over with five wickets down.
Emily Jackson claimed 3/13 for Illawarra in a dominant display with the ball, ably assisted by Godwin (2/8) and Nerida Sutton (2/14).
Highlands bowler Rachel Rae-Martin did her best trying to defend the small target of 74, claiming 3/13, while Shania Martin and Samantha Badgery chipped in with a wicket each.
A solid batting display from Illawarra assured a fairly easy victory, with India Bellhouse top scoring with 20 closely followed by Bianca Broadhurst, who scored 18.
Cricket Illawarra's female administrator thanked Wests Illawarra and Wollongong 2nd grade teams, for putting down the covers on Saturday and to Peter Rowe for helping with the wicket preparation on Sunday morning.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
