Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

There's more to Berry's new campaign to promote acceptance than just rainbows

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated March 18 2024 - 6:14pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Troy Weigall has been an ambassador for the "Everyone's Welcome" campaign with his partner Cam. Picture by Robert Peet
Troy Weigall has been an ambassador for the "Everyone's Welcome" campaign with his partner Cam. Picture by Robert Peet

Sydney's Mardis Gras has been and gone but rainbow colours will be seen in Berry for a while yet thanks to a new campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.