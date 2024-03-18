There's more to Berry's new campaign to promote acceptance than just rainbows

Sydney's Mardis Gras has been and gone but rainbow colours will be seen in Berry for a while yet thanks to a new campaign.
The town's LGBTQIA+ community and its history will continue to be celebrated right through until the end of March.
Local businesses are getting involved with rainbow decorations adorning shops aplenty in the popular tourist town.
Berry business owner Troy Weigall, with his partner of 22 years Cam Ayrton, says they backed the campaign as ambassadors to show the community's acceptance.
"We're comfortable in the town and can tell you this town can be quite conservative, but they don't seem to pit any angst against that side of things," Mr Weigall said.
"The history is so embedded down here now and has been for decades.
"There is a very conservative older population ... they have no problems with my husband and I at all."
The couple has owned and operated Foodscape Tours in Berry for nine years and the Berry Chocolatier for five.
"There's a history here, there's an acceptance here - most definitely everybody's welcome.
"I've never heard anyone say a bad thing."
Berry, he said, has a history of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual acceptance.
"There's a mountain called Mount Hay ... that used to be called Mount Gay.
Kate Dezarnaulds, the president of the Berry Chamber of Commerce, says the campaign aimed to build on Berry's history as a LGBT-accepting community.
"For the LGBT community, there's a great heritage of people that have moved to this place and been accepted and embraced in this place," Ms Dezarnaulds said.
"Those stories filter their way through to us at the chamber. They're part of the kind of legacy of this town."
The campaign was planned in consultation with the local queer community to make sure it was backed up by their lived experience.
"That was our kind of first step.
"Just go and make sure that we had discovered whether or not Berry was already seen to be an inclusive place. Happily, it was."
This is the first year of the campaign and already, Ms Dezarnaulds says, there are plans in place to make it a regular fixture on the town's calendar.
"We've got these kinds of big kind of flagship events basically that we've been building towards.
"[Next year] It'll be about, much more, about micro-events, little activities and plans.
"The business community has really embraced it this year but now it'll be an invitation for them to decide what they wanna do with the opportunity and run with it next year."
The remainder of March will feature Mardi Gras-themed events, from a queer disco on March 23 at the Southern Hotel and a comedy night at the Berry Hotel on March 24.
Berry locals are hoping the campaign will help the town win the NSW Top Small Tourism Town Award for the third year in a row.
