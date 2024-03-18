West Dapto's little known link with Canada

A little known link between West Dapto and the Canadian city of Quebec could lead to stronger ties between the cities.
But travel junkets for Wollongong city councillors weren't on the agenda, said Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
Cr Bradbery had tabled a Lord Mayoral minute at Monday night's council meeting about better recognising Joseph Marceau, who was buried at West Dapto Catholic Cemetery.
"Joseph Marceau was a French-Canadian revolutionary who was transported as a convict to NSW in late 1839 with 57 compatriots for their rebellion against the British Empire," Cr Bradbery's motion stated.
"In 1844, they were pardoned by Queen Victoria and permitted to return home, however Marceau stayed and became a farmer at West Dapto."
He called on the council recognise the "historic connection" between the two cities and look to "investigate opportunities to formalise and progress" that connection.
Marceau had already been remembered through the unveiling of a plaque at the cemetery in 2022. Cr Linda Campbell was one of several councillors who attended that event.
"I was quite embarrassed that as a scholar and graduate of Dapto High School I had never a clue that any of this had happened and that they had been any connection between Dapto and Canada," Cr Campbell said.
"Nor that the gentleman who had been part of that group of Canadian patriots had chosen to remain with his wife and see out his days living in Dapto."
While she was not a fan of the sister city concept, Cr Campbell felt it appropriate to find ways to acknowledge Marceau's contribution to West Dapto.
Cr Ann Martin also shied away from the sister city concept, saying "that suggests overseas trips and junkets - it's not really the sort of thing this council has been interested in over the years".
Instead she felt there would be plenty of options in the growing West Dapto area to pay tribute to Marceau.
"I think that given we have new suburbs coming through, the opportunity for some sort of naming that acknowledges Joseph Marceau would be appropriate," Cr Martin said.
"Also, as we work our way through some of our embellishments of the public art program of West Dapto that we are also able to work with the Canadian Consulate to provide an appropriate recognition for Monsieur Marceau."
Cr Bradbery then clarified that his motion wasn't calling for sister city links with Quebec.
"I'm not suggesting for a moment there would be an opportunity for us to go over there as an entourage and do anything like that," he said.
"I'm just suggesting we look at ways that we formalise and progress the recognition. It seemed to me that it would be a logical thing to look for an opportunity to name a park or something like that at West Dapto after Joseph.
"It seems to me that we have lost sight of the historic connection of West Dapto with this particular individual."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.