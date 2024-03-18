Abandoned car found off the road, smashed into tree at Mount Keira

As the rain fell just after midnight a car slammed into a tree at Mount Keira and its occupants fled.
When emergency services arrived at the crash scene on Mount Keira Road, they found a station wagon had run off the road and its front end was wedged against the tree.
There was nobody in the car and any occupants inside the vehicle had left the scene.
It was raining and the road was wet when firefighters received the triple-0 call at 12.38am on Tuesday, March 19.
"No-one was with the car when our trucks arrived so [I] have no idea if the accident happened earlier and someone just left it," Mount Keira Rural Fire Brigade member Philip Robertson said.
"It still had its hazard lights and wipers on."
With more rain predicted, firefighters have called on people to take care and drive to the conditions.
"Current weather patterns are sporadic, so please take care when driving and take note of visibility, especially during a rain event in the evening," firefighters said.
This was the brigade's first electric vehicle incident.
"Regardless of how small in nature this incident was perceived, our crews still took the risk seriously and put adequate precautions in place, minimising any further risk," they said.
The car was towed from the site.
On the way back to the station firefighters came across a tree that had fallen across the road.
"The crews made short work of the tree and got it off the roadway," crews said.
NSW Police attended the accident scene and the Mercury has contacted officers for comment.
More to come.
