Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Vale: Edward 'Ted' Jones lived a life spent serving others

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
May 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-time firefighter Edward 'Ted' Jones with this great granddaughter Bethany Kean and granddaughter Alex Kean.
Long-time firefighter Edward 'Ted' Jones with this great granddaughter Bethany Kean and granddaughter Alex Kean.

Edward 'Ted' Jones may not get his wish of just one page of tributes at his memorial service on Tuesday, but he'll definitely get his requested menu for the wake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.