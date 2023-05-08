The driving force behind the popular Wonderwalls festival is gearing up to unleash colour and creativity to the darkest corners of Shellharbour City with a new mural festival.
Verb Syndicate has curated a suite of artists for mural festivals in Wollongong, Port Kembla and near Adelaide, and will now aim their spray cans at Warilla and Albion Park Rail on May 27.
"Witness the spectacle of large-scale mural creation for one day of creativity including live painting, music and activations," Shellharbour Council released in a brief statement of the More Things Like This festival.
"[It will] bring together four high-profile mural artists partnered with four, local and emerging street artists to collaboratively create large scale artworks in the City's graffiti hotspot locations."
The one-day event is expected to bring colour to the streets and leave a significant create legacy, while also deterring graffiti.
Onlookers can catch the creatives at work from midday onwards, on Saturday May 27.
WALL 1 - 191 Princes Highway, Albion Park Rail - Chemist
Helen Proctor is an Aussie artist who has just returned from living in Amsterdam where she developed her focus on abstract landscape.
Her current practice explores the use of colour and methods of abstraction to depict the emotional nostalgia that is revived from a personal connection to place, according to the Shellharbour Council website.
WALL 2 - Tongarra Road, Albion Park - Bakery
Ling is known for combining the aesthetics of traditional graffiti with an impressionistic approach to painting, and has been adding colour and vibrancy to his environment since 2000.
WALL 3 - Hall Lane, Warilla
Michael Black creates large-format murals, digital artwork and prints and is nspired by discovered Aussie landscapes, encountered people, and personal experiences, according to the Shellharbour Council website.
WALL 4 - 155 Tongarra Road, Albion Park - Centenary Auto Parts
Alex Sugar is most known for large-scale murals depicting native Australian flora and fauna, and found across Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth, Paris, Berlin, London and Barcelona.
The aim of his mural work is to translate his studio practice to large-scale projects - strengthening connection to art and the natural environment, while aesthetically enhancing urban sites, according to the Shellharbour Council website.
For more details, visit the council's Facebook page HERE.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.