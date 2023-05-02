Australian comedian Jimmy Rees has finally seen the light and added Wollongong Town Hall to his list of places to visit on tour this year.
The Not That Kinda Viral tour continues on the success after COVID-related skits on Border Control for ..., Meanwhile in Australia and Meanwhile in Brighton blew up on social media during the pandemic.
You would have seen some of the videos, Rees would take on the persona of each of the states as they dealt with the lockdowns and social distancing, satirizing the pretentiousness and inconsistencies that accompanied many of the regulations.
The new 12-date tour will bring his characters to life in major cities and towns, including Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Darwin, Hobart and Wollongong (September 15).
The announcement follows the success of his 2022 Meanwhile In Australia tour, which started as a handful of shows but ballooned into 35 sold-out gigs in large-scale venues around the country - making it one of the most successful comedy tours of the year.
"There was so much love for my first comedy tour, I was inspired to work on a new show and get silly all over again," Rees said.
If you think you may have seen his face in a previous life, you're not wrong.
For a decade Rees was known as "Jimmy Giggle", as the human face of the ABC children's series Giggle and Hoot.
During this time he toured with the show, playing to more than 500,000 people live and releasing several albums including Jimmy Giggle's Christmas Party featuring duets with Tina Arena, Fifi Box, Justine Clarke, David Campbell, Deb Mailman and more.
Rees' Not That Kinda Viral tour welcomes all ages to the show, and will kick off in August and run through to November.
For the Wollongong gig, Frontier members pre-sale: Monday May 8, starting 2pm AEST. General public tickets go on sale Wednesday May 10, Starting 2pm AEST.
For more information, visit: www.frontiertouring.com/jimmyrees.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
