A first look at Balgownie Rangers FC's brand new Club of Pioneers jersey

What a 2024 it has been for Balgownie Rangers FC and now they have an incredibly valuable piece of history to show for it.
After recently being confirmed as Australia's oldest registered football club, the Rangers now have a commemorative jersey from the Club of Pioneers group, based out of Sheffield in the UK.
Balgownie joined some of the most globally known football clubs such as Sheffield FC, Wrexham AFC, and Queens Park FC in the Club of Pioneers group.
Established in 1883 and playing out of Judy Masters Oval, Balgownie has an array of history to show as a club and now they can add another piece to the collection.
The Mercury was given a first look at the framed jersey sent to Australia by the Club of Pioneers. Balgownie president Steve Buckley said the committee would find a special place for the framed possession.
"We'll definitely be hanging it on a wall within the clubhouse," Buckley said.
"It will be up there with a couple of other things. There is too much to put up there because you can imagine what's been accumulated over 140 years.
"So there will be some photographs dating back to the early days to the current, and obviously that jersey will be in the middle of it all."
It was a historic year in 2023 for the club, as they celebrated their 140th anniversary.
In 2024, the club has made its vision clear. Junior development is one of the key components in their close partnership with the junior club, as well as having a community feel about their senior teams.
Female football is also taking off with Elizabeth Correia leading Balgownie's first top grade women's side in years.
Something even more exciting potentially around the corner is a proposed 'Trans-Tasman' men's fixture between fellow Club of Pioneers team, North Shore United (based in New Zealand) and theRangers.
"It's only early days. We've just been accepted and there was a conversation about having a Trans-Tasman game," Buckley said.
"At the moment we're just concentrating on our 2024 season in the Football South Coast competition, but we've got a little bit of energy to talk to the Club of Pioneers and making some arrangements for that to happen.
"But I'd say that game would definitely be on the cards, whether it be here or over there."
