Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Junior Sport

Why now is the perfect time to be a junior at Balgownie Rangers FC

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
March 19 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elisabeth Correia (senior women's coach) and Hayley Buckley (female coordinator) have been instrumental to the success of Balgownie Junior Foootball Club. Picture supplied
Elisabeth Correia (senior women's coach) and Hayley Buckley (female coordinator) have been instrumental to the success of Balgownie Junior Foootball Club. Picture supplied

On-field junior success, a brand new irrigation system at Judy Masters Oval, record registration numbers, a brand new female side, and being named the oldest registered football club in Australia means plenty of great times are ahead for Balgownie Rangers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra Hawks year in review: where to now for Justin Tatum's team?
The Illawarra Hawks celebrate a win. Picture bY sylvia Liber
Keeping Gary Clark, Tyler Harvey and Will Hickey are priorities
Agron Latifi
No comments
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan resists against swinging axe for Cowboys clash
Dragons players are run through their paces during a recent training session at WIN Stadium. Picture by Robert Peet
They are keen to atone for last week's 38-0 defeat in Redcliffe.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Why now is the perfect time to be a junior at Balgownie Rangers FC
Elisabeth Correia (senior women's coach) and Hayley Buckley (female coordinator) have been instrumental to the success of Balgownie Junior Foootball Club. Picture supplied
Balgownie currently have 811 juniors registered for 2024.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.