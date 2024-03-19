Why now is the perfect time to be a junior at Balgownie Rangers FC

On-field junior success, a brand new irrigation system at Judy Masters Oval, record registration numbers, a brand new female side, and being named the oldest registered football club in Australia means plenty of great times are ahead for Balgownie Rangers.
After the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on all local football for years, the Rangers' junior numbers have soared to record highs in 2024.
In 2023, the club had 615 junior players in teams between U6-17. In 2024, this number has skyrocketed to 811, with 84 teams set to take to the field.
The club attributes a range of factors to this rapid growth in numbers, mainly the affect of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia, as well as on-field success at the Rangers with their U14's team claiming the league, the State Cup, and the Champions of Champions trophies.
In 2024 there has already been plenty of success both on the field and off it.
The U13's team recently claimed the Cono Cup in pre-season, whilst the Rangers' first top grade women's side in years is now in full flight.
On top of that was the confirmation that Balgownie are in fact the oldest registered football club in Australia by joining the Club of Pioneers - extremely prestigious list with major global significance.
Balgownie's spiritual home Judy Masters Oval has also had an improvement with the ground receiving a new irrigation system to help with drainage during wet weather.
Just recently, the club also hosted Every Season My Season, a Wollongong based football academy which ran at Judy Masters for U6-11 players.
And with senior football underway, it is now time for the juniors to begin their season.
Balgownie Junior FC vice-president Earle Canvin said that there was a great partnership with both the juniors and the seniors which made Balgownie thrive.
"It's amazing. There's a great energy at the club, not just with our club hut the seniors as well aster being named the oldest football club," Canvin said.
"What you can see in both clubs are people that have been involved with both. Junior coaches playing in seniors, senior committee members that started off as juniors. Everyone talks about pathways, but ours is a real community pathway.
"A big thing is the club is only as good as the people in it. And I've always been of the opinion that you want to leave something in a better place than when you got there. That's what we're trying to do."
Balgownie senior president Steve Buckley said he was proud of what the two clubs had achieved heading into 2024.
"We've got a very good partnership," Buckley said.
"Our relationship is very good. We're there for the one cause. We're there for the game of football and to give our kids the opportunity to play sport."
