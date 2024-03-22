Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Nicest person ever': Unanderra nurse drowns on family trip on South Coast

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yuliya Pashkovska with her husband Oleg and their sons Markian and Vitaly.
Yuliya Pashkovska with her husband Oleg and their sons Markian and Vitaly.

A Unanderra family is grappling with the sudden loss of a woman described as the "nicest person ever" after she drowned on a family trip near Batemans Bay this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.