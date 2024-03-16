Illawarra Mercury
Emergency beacons for Austinmer, Bulli, Woonona beaches after lifesavers' plea for help

Nadine Morton
March 17 2024 - 9:14am
Austinmer Beach lifesavers treating eight people after a mass rescue on December 11, 2023 and (inset) an emergency response beacon at a NSW Beach. Picture (main) by Austinmer Surf Life Saving Club, (inset) Liz Langdale
After-hours emergency beacons will be installed at Austinmer, Bulli and Woonona beaches following a number of dramatic mass rescues and near misses.

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

