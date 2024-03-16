Emergency beacons for Austinmer, Bulli, Woonona beaches after lifesavers' plea for help

After-hours emergency beacons will be installed at Austinmer, Bulli and Woonona beaches following a number of dramatic mass rescues and near misses.
Surf lifesavers had been calling for the technology to be installed and they said recent rescues were a "warning shot" that more lives could be lost.
If an emergency occurs members of the public can push a button on the bright yellow beacon which activates a triple-0 call.
Emergency response beacons are already in place at Puckeys, Sharkys, East Corrimal and Coniston beaches.
The beacons were among 10 announced by Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib on Sunday, March 17.
On December 11, 2023, a "sliding doors" moment occurred when Austinmer surf club members happened to be holding a committee meeting at the club when they suddenly heard screaming at 7.10pm.
Eight people, including adults and a child as young as 12, were caught in a rip. Five of those people were rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
A month later, on Australia Day, eight people were pulled from rips at the beach in two separate rescues at Austinmer; while four men got caught in a rip at an unpatrolled section of Woonona Beach.
In October 2021, seven men were pulled from the ocean off Bulli Beach following a boating accident. One drowned and three were left in a critical condition.
During the next four years the NSW Government will install 32 emergency response beacons at beaches as part of its $23 million investment in Surf Life Saving NSW.
The four-year program includes the provision of 67 jetskis to the state's surf clubs, including two already delivered to Coalcliff and Windang.
