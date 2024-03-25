Man arrested following alleged fatal stabbing on South Coast

A man has been charged with murder after another man was allegedly fatally stabbed on the weekend at Bungonia, west of Nowra.
Emergency services attended a property on Oallen Ford Road at Bongonia just after 9.45pm on Saturday, March 23, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man.
Officers from The Hume Police District attended and found a man suffering stab wounds.
Police performed CPR on the man until the arrival of paramedics, but the 38-year-old was declared deceased.
He is yet to be formally identified.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken to Goulburn Police Station.
Detectives established Strike Force Buckmaster to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
Police will allege in court that the two men were known to each other, and were involved in an altercation at the property before the younger man was stabbed.
The older man was charged with murder (domestic violence) and refused bail to appear at Goulburn Local Court on Monday March 25.
