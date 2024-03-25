Residents fly in with Shellharbour Airport feedback

Living within walking distance of Shellharbour Airport, Barbara Street doesn't mind the aircraft noise - sometimes.
"I love to hear the vintage ones fly over, I always go out and look at them," Ms Street said.
"The commercial ones, they don't seem to have as many as they did a few years ago. It's like anything, when you live close to something, after a while you don't really hear the sounds."
Ms Street was at one of two drop-in sessions held on Monday about the Shellharbour Airport Master Plan.
The master plan looks at three different scenarios, the first of which is to leave operations as they are.
The second is to look to introduce aircraft like the Boeing 717 or Fokker F100, that can carry up to 135 passengers.
The final option is seeing aircraft like the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737 - which carry more than 150 passengers - at the airport.
Of the two options, the master plan noted the second is possible - with the addition of airport security.
When the terminal was upgraded space was allowed for any later installation of passenger and baggage screening facilities.
The third option would come with a lot of expense as it would require land acquisition to both widen and extend the runway.
"I'm quite happy for option number two but they have to be reasonable in their prices which, at the moment, they are not," Ms Street said.
"I would like it if they got a little more use out of [the airport]. I'm quite happy with option two, which would hopefully give more flying destinations. Rather than rush in for option three, see what happens if you did number two first."
Ben Parker was also at the morning session, with his girlfriend and her father who both live across the road from the airport.
He felt residents weren't given enough notice of the drop-in sessions.
"They only get a letter three days before this meeting, and these are residents living literally right next to the airport," Mr Parker said.
"It almost seems like they didn't want anyone to rock up to this meeting."
The public consultation period began in late February and, rather than finish this week, the council extended it until April 26.
Mr Parker said they were there to raise concerns about flora and fauna around the airport.
"You've got issues with endangered species like platypuses," Mr Parker said.
"We've got creeks on either side of the airport, if there was any more action we going to be causing more damage to the environment.
"There's the lake on the other side and there could be damage there depending on whether we run north-south or east-west."
