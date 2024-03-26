Gerringong Breakers FC reach historic milestone but won't be stopping there

In a decade-long journey, Gerringong Breakers has made itself a more than familiar entity within Football South Coast competitions.
And after reaching its latest milestone of 500 players across mens, womens, and junior teams, the Breakers won't be stopping there.
Gerringong recently returned to FSC competitions after being part of the Shoalhaven association for some time.
Upon its return, success has followed. The mens teams were promoted from the Community League after dominating the competition all through the COVID pandemic.
In the District League in 2023 the club dominated. The trophy list included club champions, youth grade premiers, and reserve grade champions. Gerringong's first grade team went within one game of a grand final, a remarkable achievement in their first year back in region's second tier.
Since the FIFA Women's World Cup, female and junior participation has also risen in 2024, boasting 328 kids and three womens teams.
Gerringong president Ian Morris said it had been quite the journey to get to this point, one that took around 10 years.
Tireless work and a community vibe at the club were the main reasons for Gerringong's success in his opinion.
"It is outstanding for our club," Morris said.
"It epitomises for us the strength of the community and the work of people such as Andy [Lockard] and the 'Boardos', [first grade coach Brad Boardman and head of Junior Academy Norm Boardman] and the other people at the club are putting in to support all of our junior males, females and junior pathways into the future.
"Around 10 years ago the club were looking for those reasons to provide the best pathway they could for our kids and they saw a vision that the future was to commit to Football South Coast and be part of that.
"Out club was small and mighty, in fact it's still small and mighty, but having some success last year in the District League was great and hopefully we can replicate that.
"We've got a vision to go as far as we can with our club, but also acknowledge that we're serving our community first and foremost."
Looking forward, Morris said that there were big things planned for all sporting codes in Gerringong. Just this year female-friendly facilities were put in place at the Breakers home ground, Gerry Emery Reserve, which is also used by other community clubs in the region.
"That's the wonderful thing. It's a great sporting community that I've been part of and my kids have been part of as well," he said.
"I think the club just had a vision at the time. There's still some were were involved that still are now, but others like myself have come in on the back of that and they've laid a great foundation.
"Last year we hosted junior finals, and I'm really excited to do that again. We've got a really great junior coordinator in Nick Aston, who's doing a fantastic job, as well as Norm Boardman doing a fantastic job leading the academy.
"We're very fortunate to have people like Norm and Brad Boardman as part of our clubs. They're locals and they know what our community needs."
