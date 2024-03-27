Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Butchers rewarded for growing female cricket participation by 800 per cent

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 27 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

The great work the Northern Districts Butchers Cricket Club has done in encouraging more females to play cricket is one of the main reasons the club was recently awarded the Cricket NSW (CNSW) Community Cricket Club of the Year for 2023-24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Butchers rewarded for growing female cricket participation by 800 per cent
Butchers rewarded for growing female cricket participation by 800 per cent
The Woonona-based club is up for CA Community Club of the Year
Agron Latifi
No comments
'Surreal' NRL debut for Dragons player Jesse Marschke
Jesse Marschke playing in his first NRL game for St George Illawarra in the Dragons clash against the Cowboys. Picture supplied
The 26-year-old made his NRL debut last week for the Dragons
Agron Latifi
No comments
Hame Sele's 2095-day wait over, picked for Dragons' clash against Manly
Sele has been named on the interchange for his first game as a Dragon in 2095 days. Picture by Dragons media
Hame Sele is one of five changes St George Illawarra's side
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Cricket

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.