Butchers rewarded for growing female cricket participation by 800 per cent

The great work the Northern Districts Butchers Cricket Club has done in encouraging more females to play cricket is one of the main reasons the club was recently awarded the Cricket NSW (CNSW) Community Cricket Club of the Year for 2023-24.
In fact during the period from 2019-20 to 2023-24 there was an incredible 800 per cent growth in junior female participation at the Woonona-based club.
Cricket Blast female participation also soared by an impressive 225 per cent during this time, while cricket Blast participation across the Butchers club increased by 72.9 per cent.
There was also a 11.4 per cent growth in junior cricket participation during this four-year block as well as an outstanding 60 per cent surge in senior female participation.
CNSW Illawarra manager Paul Brockley nominated Northern Districts for the award because of the Butchers' "unwavering dedication to promoting cricket".
"Their proactive approach across all fronts, driven by dedicated senior and junior committees working cohesively towards a shared vision, underscores the commitment to continual growth and development," Brockley said.
"Notably, gender-diverse committees exemplify their inclusive ethos and dedication to diversity.
"With the highest number of participants in Cricket Blast and junior registered participants in the Illawarra region, as well as being among the top three clubs for senior registrations, they have demonstrated their ability to engage and inspire individuals of all ages and skill levels."
He said the substantial increase in participation rates across various categories from 2019-20 to 2023-24 mentioned above was testament to the club's unwavering dedication to promoting cricket.
"These specific figures highlight the tangible impact of their efforts in fostering cricket participation and community engagement.
"In summary, the nomination for CA Community Cricket Club of the year is a recognition of Northern Districts Butchers Cricket Club's exceptional achievements, unwavering dedication to growth, and commitment to inclusivity and community engagement."
In collaboration with CNSW, Northern Districts Butchers Cricket Club launched their inaugural January 2024 Cricket Blast school holiday program, attracting 20 enthusiastic participants.
Brockley said the overwhelming success of this program was reflected in CNSW's AskNicely survey with a perfect 100 per cent promoter score, underscoring their ability to deliver engaging and impactful initiatives that resonate with the community.
"Moreover, they remain dedicated to enhancing facilities and infrastructure to better serve members of the cricket community.
"Currently, they are embarking on a transformative project to rebuild new nets at their home ground, with an estimated investment exceeding $300,000.
"Through strategic engagement in grant processes, including the ACIF grant and securing state and federal funding, they have successfully secured crucial financial support to realise this ambitious endeavour.
"These initiatives not only demonstrate our proactive approach to community engagement and development but also exemplify their capacity for innovation and strategic planning," Brockley added.
