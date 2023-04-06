Players and officials at the Northern Districts Butchers are too humble to acknowledge that the club dominated this past Cricket Illawarra season.
But the statistics don't lie, and tell of a season dominated by a Butchers first-grade outfit which won three trophies in 2022-23.
The Butchers second-grade side also tasted success by winning their Cricket Illawarra one-day grand final last Saturday.
On the same day the Northern Districts' first-grade side captained by Jackson Stewart capped a tremendous season for the Butchers by downing Wollongong in the Cricket Illawarra one-day grand final.
Two weeks before the Butchers pipped the same opponents to finish first past the post in the regular season to take home the minor premiership.
The Butchers picked up its first trophy of the season way back on October 30, when they won a drama-filled Twenty20 grand final against University.
Like he did in the one-day grand final, where he was named man-of-the-match for batting throughout the 50-overs to score a valuable unbeaten 83, wicket-keeper and opening batsmen Justin Brancato starred with a a quickfire 29, which included a 55-run stand with fellow opener Archie Harrison.
But the real hero of the day was captain-courageous Stewart, who hit the winning runs on the last ball of the match.
Though Stewart then and again after their one-day grand final win, praised the fact that nine members of the first-grade team and eight of the championship-winning second-grade side were junior products of the Butchers.
"We had nine juniors in the team. It definitely makes it more special. I couldn't be happier," Stewart said after winning the one-day grand final.
"We are quite a young team. I think the average is 21 or 22.
"Hopefully this groups sticks around and maybe we can win one or two more."
This season the Butchers had five senior men's teams, one senior women's team and 169 juniors.
Northern Districts Butchers president Mark Rollestone said the club's large junior base was the secret to its recent success.
"We are really fortunate to have a large junior base that has produced a crop of talented players," he said.
"As a senior club we have been able to develop those players in the lower grades and promote them into first grade when they are ready.
"The key has been to make sure those players are supported by our senior guys and are given opportunities to meaningfully contribute in matches. We've been conscious to stick with them while they find their feet. It can take some time but we are seeing the long term benefits of that approach."
Rollestone added the Butchers also got their recruitment of overseas players spot on.
"One of our recruitment strategies has been to bring over an English cricketer with County Cricket experience when we can," he said.
"Guys like Archie Harrison and Jack Plom are a step ahead of the standard and have helped put us over the top.
"The younger guys get to see how they operate and have learned a lot from them. They have helped us improve on and off the field."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
