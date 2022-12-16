Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Another Englishman to join Northern Districts Cricket Club

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated December 16 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
English all-rounder Jack Plom will join Northern Districts Cricket Club for the second half of the Cricket Illawarra season.

One Englishman has already played a big part in Northern Districts Cricket Club's success to date.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.