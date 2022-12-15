Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong-based physician Mark Jones the secret to the Socceroos success

By Jordan Warren
Updated December 16 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:00am
Mark Jones and his team had their work cut out for them in terms of getting a number of injured players fit before the first game against France. Pictures by Aleksandar Kostadinoski/Football Australia

The reason behind the Socceroos' recent success at the Qatar World Cup can easily be attributed to the players. But the question that often gets overlooked is: who gets the players fit?

