Mr Rock It makes his audition for the Gold Coast Magic Millions carnival in Saturday's Midway Handicap at Randwick.
The impressive three-year-old gelding was last seen on the $1 million The Gong day, Kembla Grange's metropolitan level meeting, running third narrowly behind Astero and Excelladus.
He's been kept fresh since, with a view of heading up to the Queensland carnival.
"We thought we'd wait for Randwick and see where he sits," trainer Luke Price said.
"He's going really well, he runs well fresh and we've got a couple of options to consider, one of them being the three-year-old race at the Magic Millions carnival."
The Price stable sends a three-pronged attack to the Provincial Midway race on Saturday, with Kimberley Rain and Slickman at $34 with Bet365.
Price admits Kimberley Rain will need to find some clear air in the straight after drawing barrier one, inside Mr Rock It, who will be positive from gate two.
"She'll need some luck, but gee she's going good," Price said. "They walked up front (at Kensington) first-up and she bombed the start, but she's only better for the run.
"There might be a race up on the Gold Coast the week before Magic Millions as well."
Rachel King will have little choice but to go back on Slickman from the outside barrier, but Price was confident he could figure late in his sixth career start.
Talented four-year-old mare Jamaea, who ran in last year's three-year-old Magic Millions Guineas, will lead the Price charge to the Gold Coast next month.
Price meantime, is fearless about Noble Soldier (81) returning from four months off in BM88 grade (1200m) on Saturday.
"He's up in grade, but he's had a jump out that was probably better than his trial," he said.
"So he has to go to another level, but he has no weight, likes a bit of room which he'll get from the wide draw, but he could do with a shower of rain in a good field, that's all."
Kris Lees took out the Summer Provinicial Series final at Hawkesbury on Thursday, with a stunning victory by Ella Te Ama.
The Ross McConville-trained Burning Need was slow away from a wide draw, but surged late to finish third, with Blake Ryan's Momack second.
