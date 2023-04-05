Toby Dodds is still 'hurting a lot' after the Wollongong side he captains failed to end a 54-year Cricket Illawarra title drought last Saturday.
Though he hopes some of the pain will fade away when he heads over to England next week to take up a cricket contract with Farnsfield Cricket Club.
Farnsfield plays in division one of the Bassetlaw & District League in Nottinghamshire.
Dodds, who was set to play in the United Kingdom a few years ago before COVID intervened, said he couldn't wait for his next life adventure.
But he conceded it would have been nice if he had ticked off a long-desired title win for his beloved Wollongong, who were beaten by Northern Districts Butchers in the decider.
"I can't stress too much about it, they were just too good for us on the day. Hopefully we'll come back and get them next year," Dodds said.
"We've gone so long without a premiership, it would have been nice, that's what dreams are made of.
"It really hurts but there's nothing we can do about it now. All we can do is come back, have a big preseason next year and hopefully give it another crack."
In the meantime though Dodds was only concerned with making a good impression at Farnsfield.
The club has given him a two-year visa but at this stage Dodds will return home at season's end.
"If they want me back or something else comes up further down the line, we'll just go from there but at this stage I'll be coming home at the end of the season," Dodds said.
"I can't wait to test myself overseas. I've wanted to play in England for awhile.
"I originally signed a contract to play in Manchester about three years ago just before COVID kicked in. With the restrictions and everything that was going on, I wasn't able to get over there.
"Fortunately this opportunity has come up. I'm keen to go over there and give it a crack."
Having seen Englishmen Archie Harrison and Jack Plum play big roles for the Cricket Illawarra premiers Butchers, Dodds is hoping to be just as productive.
"It's just about the experience really," he said.
"I mean one of the challenges is the conditions over there with the weather and different balls they use which swing quite a lot.
"Hopefully I can use that to my advantage when I'm bowling and then when I'm batting it will be a big challenge but hopefully I can score some runs and do well for the team.
"But it's not just about the cricket, which obviously is a massive reason I'm going. It's also a good reason to go over there and see a different part of the world and play some high quality cricket."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
