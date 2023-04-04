Illawarra has added another piece to its front-court rotation, with Mason Peatling Wollongong-bound on a two-year deal after three years with Melbourne United.
With the four-spot a recruitment priority for the Hawks, Peatling is a shrew acquisition confirmed just a day after the club announced the signing of sought-after UC Riverside freshman Lachlan Olbrich.
The 25-year-old recently debuted for the Boomers in February's FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers, with Hawks GM Mat Campbell saying the pick-up of the power forward was a coup for the organisation.
"The power forward position is crucial in this league, and Mason was one of the first names we identified when free agency began," Campbell said.
"Mason's a competitor and a winner, and his best basketball is ahead of him. His skill set meets our roster's needs, and we are excited to add him to our young and developing front line."
"I am excited to join a proud and iconic organisation in the Hawks," Peatling said.
"I see great potential in the team we are building, and I can't wait to be a big part of our rise back up the ladder in NBL24."
Peatling will complete his NBL1 season with the Knox Raiders before joining Jacob Jackomas' squad for preseason in Wollongong in August.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
