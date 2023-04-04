Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Hawks nab Mason Peatling in latest NBL free agency move

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 5 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:31am
Melbourne United big Mason Peatling has linked with the Hawks.
Illawarra has added another piece to its front-court rotation, with Mason Peatling Wollongong-bound on a two-year deal after three years with Melbourne United.

