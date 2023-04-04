Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Hawks add UC Riverside freshman Lachlan Olbrich to three-year deal

By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:37pm
Illawarra have signed UC Riverside freshman and Adelaide native Lachlan Olbrich to a three-year deal. Picture by Getty Images
Illawarra believe they have found the perfect front-court foil for skipper Sam Froling, bringing UC Riverside freshman Lachlan Olbrich to Wollongong on a three-year deal.

