Illawarra believe they have found the perfect front-court foil for skipper Sam Froling, bringing UC Riverside freshman Lachlan Olbrich to Wollongong on a three-year deal.
On a contract strikingly similar to that that brought Froling to Wollongong four seasons ago, Adelaide native Olbrich will forgo a further three college seasons in order to turn pro in Australia.
The 6 ft 10 big-man averaged 11.5 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes per game with the Highlanders.
His brief college career also included an Australian pre-season tour that saw him take on the Hawks and drop 19 points and 10 boards in Wollongong.
The club's first free agency signing will join Froling in what shapes a long-term one-two punch in the front court.
"Once I decided to leave the collegiate system, I prioritised joining an organisation that would provide me with the best opportunity to develop my game," Olbrich said.
"The Hawks were a standout throughout that process. Speaking with Jacob (Jackomas) and understanding the journey the club is on with a young and exciting group, it was clear that the Hawks is the place for me to start my NBL career.
"The chance to work with Sam daily is something I am looking forward to, and I can't wait to get to Wollongong and get to work."
Having been highly sough around the league, Hawks GM Mat Campbell said signing the 19-year-old big was a major coup for the club.
"Lachlan has been a player we have watched with a real interest in the last six months, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Hawks family," Campbell said.
"He has great size and length, and we love his aggressiveness. We were looking to add some front-court depth to the roster, and Lachlan's signing is a great outcome for the NBL24 season and beyond."
The Hawks NBL24 roster now sits at eight with Olbrich joining Tyler Harvey, Sam Froling, Justin Robinson, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Dan Grida, William 'Davo' Hickey, and development player Harry Morris.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
