Baby blessings at Wollongong's Nan Tien Temple during birthday festival

Expect a cultural extravaganza at Wollongong's Nan Tien Buddhist Temple this long weekend, featuring the always popular baby blessing ceremony.
The temple's free birthday multicultural festival is back and kicks off on Friday, March 29.
Activities will include children's storytelling and meditation, outdoor games, treasure hunts, a book fair, bathing of the Buddha ceremony, art exhibitions, and a delicious vegetarian food fair.
Add into that program a new sand sculpture display and creative sand art workshops and play spaces plus the Rhythm & Flow - Nature from a Different Perspective Art Exhibition, and there's something for everyone, organisers say.
The baby blessing ceremony will take place in the Main Shrine on Saturday.
The 2pm event is open for anyone wishing their children aged five to receive a Buddhist blessing for a happy, healthy and fulfilled life.
Due to its popularity, online bookings for the ceremony, which is also open to mothers-to-be, must be completed.
"It's heartwarming to see how the festival unites the local community through celebration and connection while also honouring the teachings of the Buddha and Venerable Master Hsing Yun," Venerable Zhili said.
The Nan Tien Temple is situated on the hills of Berkeley, facing the escarpment on Dharawal land.
