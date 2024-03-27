Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Baby blessings at Wollongong's Nan Tien Temple during birthday festival

By Newsroom
March 27 2024 - 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nan Tien Temple's baby blessing ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 30. Picture supplied
The Nan Tien Temple's baby blessing ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 30. Picture supplied

Expect a cultural extravaganza at Wollongong's Nan Tien Buddhist Temple this long weekend, featuring the always popular baby blessing ceremony.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.