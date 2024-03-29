Albion Park's Tahlia Wilson scoops two major Cricket NSW award

Albion Park cricketer Tahlia Wilson has capped another brilliant season for the NSW Breakers by winning the Belinda Clark Medal awarded to Cricket NSW's (CNSW) female domestic player of the year.
Wilson beat out Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington and Phoebe Litchfield for the Belinda Clark Medal.
Wilson, 24, also took out the WNCL player of the tournament award for the second season in a row after topping the state's list of run scorers, including a stunning performance in NSW's final win of the season against South Australia.
In a wonderful day out, Wilson belted 100 from 116 balls before having a hand in six dismissals - five catches and a stumping, thus becoming the first woman in over 11,000 women's List A matches to score a century and take six wicket-keeping dismissals in a single match.
Meantime, Jack Edwards was NSW's male domestic player of the year and was presented with the Steve Waugh Medal at the 22nd Annual CNSW Awards night at the SCG on Thursday evening.
In a glittering ceremony in front of their playing peers, support staff and other dignitaries, Wilson and Edwards were popular winners of the state's top domestic cricket gongs - a nod to their brilliant seasons for the NSW Breakers and Blues.
For Edwards, the 2023/24 summer was a 'coming of age' season with the hulking all-rounder making his mark in all three formats and all three facets of the game.
In a Marsh One-Day Cup campaign where the Blues finished as runner's up, Edwards was the tournament's second leading wicket taker. During the Sheffield Shield he also contributed with bat, ball and in the field.
Winners were also announced for the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder WBBL and BBL Players of the Tournament.
Sri Lankan superstar Chamari Athapaththu surprised no one by winning the Alex Blackwell Medal for Thunder's WBBL player of the season, while Tanveer Sangha earned the Mike Hussey Medal as Thunder's BBL player of the year.
Sixers WBBL skipper Ellyse Perry won the Sixers top WBBL prize, with Ben Dwarshuis the corresponding BBL winner.
The Michael Bevan One-Day Cup Player of the Tournament was won by Daniel Hughes for the second year on the trot, Tahlia Wilson was the WNCL Player of the Tournament and Chris Tremain the Sheffield Shield Player of the Tournament.
