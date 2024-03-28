All-girls Port Kembla team enjoy success in combined Illawarra competition

An all-female team has competed in the combined U15 Illawarra cricket competition for the first time.
What's more the Port Kembla team coached by Jack Yates has more than matched it with their more fancied opponents, falling just one win short of reaching the finals.
Yates said many highlights were created and a winning culture was experienced throughout the fun season.
"It has been a privilege being able to assist in developing young talent through my role as head coach of the Port Kembla U15's team. This season has been a real highlight with the inclusion of an all-female team into the combined U15 Illawarra competition," he said.
In the 2022/23 season Port Kembla had filled its U15's team with seven young female cricketers.
"They created a wonderful team environment emphasised by their close friendships formed both on and off the field. This led to them wanting to form a complete female team for the U15's Combined competition in the 2023/24 season," Yates said.
"We were fortunate enough to have two Balgownie players Eden Neich and Emily Sharman eager to join the fun, along with two younger recruits in Lucy Yates and Olivia Wilson at just 12-years-old, keen to learn off the older and experienced girls.
"Our side experienced many competitive games in the U15's combined competition, enabling them to practice tactics and scenarios for higher level cricket.
"However the most important thing taken out of the season was the girls being able to have lots of fun playing together in a supportive, inclusive environment, strengthening their teamwork on the field and contributing to forever lasting friendships off the field.
"Unfortunately, the team fell one win short from a finals appearance however many highlights were created and a winning culture was experienced throughout the fun season."
Yates added it was also great to watch many higher achievements earned amongst the group.
Keisha Baldwin, Cadence Waters and Ella Yates all represented New South Wales Country at national tournaments.
Port Kembla also had Nicola Hudson, Amelia Valdez, Eden Neich, Jasper Robinson and Emily Sharman contribute to a winning Greater Illawarra side at the U15's Country Champs, captained by Nicola Hudson, who also won player of the tournament.
Addison Everett also captained the U13's Greater Illawarra team in the Mollie Dive tournament.
"Many more representative honours were earned from members of the team, which is exceptional for a small club like Port Kembla," Yates said.
"Coaching an all-female team, with the support of assistant coach Aaron Stephens, has been a great experience as they really train hard and are very committed.
"Connection is really important and when they are having fun and enjoying being together they play great cricket.
"This group of cricketers are always encouraging each other and lifting each other up and that is great to see."
