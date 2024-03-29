Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra steel selected for future infantry fighting vehicles

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
March 29 2024 - 12:18pm
Illawarra steel will be used to armour Australia's future infantry fighting vehicles. Picture supplied/Department of Defence
Illawarra steel will be used to protect Australia's combat forces with a Unanderra firm selected to supply Australia's future fleet of 129 Redback infantry fighting vehicles.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

